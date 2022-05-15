Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fadnavis likens Sena with Babri Masjid day after Uddhav’s jibe

Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Shiv Sena for “abandoning Hindutva” for the sake of power and compared the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to the Babri Masjid structure. (HT File)
Published on May 15, 2022 11:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday attacked the Shiv Sena for “abandoning Hindutva” for the sake of power and compared the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to the Babri Masjid structure, saying he would not rest until he destroys the power of the ruling dispensation.

Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the civic body elections across the state scheduled for later this year and asked people to vote out the Sena from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Reiterating he was among those present in Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid structure was demolished in December 1992, the BJP leader said: “You feel that you may have reduced my political weight by stabbing me in the back, but this Devendra Fadnavis will not stop till he pulls down your Babri-like edifice of power.”

Fadnavis was speaking at a convention of Hindi-speakers organised by the BJP’s North Indian cell in Goregaon on Sunday that began with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Reacting to Fadnavis’s comment on Hindutva, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, “We have no reasons to reaffirm faith to Hindutva as it flows in our blood.”

