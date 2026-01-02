Fadnavis manages rebels during literary event, says sorry for phone use

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday apologised for speaking on the phone during the inaugural session of a Marathi literary event in Satara, saying he was managing rebel candidates on the last day for withdrawal of candidature for municipal polls. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. (HT PHOTO/FILE)

Fadnavis attended the 99th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, hours before the deadline for withdrawal of candidature for municipal polls across 29 cities, including Mumbai and Pune, ended at 3pm.

“People know that I do not speak on the phone when I am on the dais. But today I had no option,” Fadnavis said, citing the last day for withdrawal of candidature. “There are rebel candidates in every party. They do not withdraw unless they are spoken to and pacified.”

He said he had been speaking to party workers and ticket aspirants even as the event was underway. Fadnavis maintained he remained attentive to the proceedings despite the calls. “I apologise to the literary fraternity for this,” he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has faced dissent, with many denied tickets contesting as independents. The party leadership mounted a last-minute damage control to prevent vote splits that could hurt its candidates as the withdrawal deadline approached.

BJP functionaries said Fadnavis contacted disgruntled leaders, assuring them of organisational roles and future opportunities. Senior leaders, district in-charges, and local office-bearers were also roped in to coordinate withdrawal of candidatures of the rebels before the deadline lapsed.