Fadnavis visits drought-affect areas in Maharashtra, vows to help farmers

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis visited drought-affected tehsils in Latur and Dharashiv in Marathwada on Wednesday and assured farmers facing water and fodder scarcity and widespread crop failure of government support.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (@Dev_Fadnavis)

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Fadnavis visited fields with withered soybean crops and dried-up wells and met distressed farmers in Jau village in Nilanga tehsil of Latur. Farmers said their crops withered after sprouting due to lack of rain.

“This drought is more severe than the 1972 drought, when there was a shortage of food but not water. This time, we are facing shortages of both. It has been 52 days since it last rained,” a farmer in his late 70s told Fadnavis with tears in his eyes.

Deep Dive What government support is available for farmers affected by the drought in Maharashtra? The Maharashtra government plans to provide assistance across the board for affected farmers, including implementing farm loan waivers, direct financial aid, and measures to ensure drinking water and fodder availability. Why did Chief Minister Fadnavis criticize the previous government's handling of the water grid project? Fadnavis accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government of abandoning the ambitious water grid project aimed at addressing water shortages in drought-prone Marathwada, which could have utilized funds effectively for the region. How is the Maharashtra government assessing crop losses due to the drought? The government has initiated crop damage assessment surveys and issued orders for panchnamas (damage assessment reports) to evaluate the extent of crop losses and determine necessary relief measures.

A woman farmer told Fadnavis that apart from the failed crops, the biggest question before them was how they would meet the cost of their children’s education. “We can somehow manage to arrange food but the cost of education is a major burden,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Fadnavis acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. “Latur and Dharashiv are facing the most severe conditions as they have received only around 50% of the normal rainfall. Last year, rainfall in these areas was 60–65% of normal. Soybean crops have withered and farmers have suffered massive losses. We are going to face a serious shortage of drinking water and fodder,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fadnavis acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. “Latur and Dharashiv are facing the most severe conditions as they have received only around 50% of the normal rainfall. Last year, rainfall in these areas was 60–65% of normal. Soybean crops have withered and farmers have suffered massive losses. We are going to face a serious shortage of drinking water and fodder,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“I met a farmer whose crop had initially grown well but has now completely withered. There is no water in his well. The situation is extremely serious, but the government will stand firmly with the farmers. We have ordered the preparation of panchnamas (damage assessment reports), but assistance will have to be provided across the board, and we will provide it,” he said. “We have planned the drinking-water supply in such a way that the available stock will last until next June. Super El Niño has created a very serious situation,” Fadnavis said. “We are focusing on implementing farm loan waivers effectively. I have already instructed officials to issue the first government order on relief by Saturday,” he said.

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Fadnavis said the government would first assess measures to conserve water and ensure that it percolates into the ground, which could help reduce the severity of the drought. He said the kharif crop had suffered damage, but assistance would also be provided for rabi crops.

Fadnavis is scheduled to visit six villages in Latur and Dharashiv districts on Wednesday. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and other ministers from the three ruling parties are also visiting various drought-affected districts on Wednesday. Shinde is visiting villages in Akola and Buldhana.

Maharashtra received 80.82% of its average rainfall between June 1 and September 21, with significant deficits reported in several districts, according to the crop situation report placed before the state cabinet on Tuesday.

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Solapur has recorded only 48.65% of its average rainfall, while Nandurbar, Latur, Dharashiv, Beed, Parbhani, Amravati, Akola and Washim are among the districts that received between 50% and 65% of normal rainfall. Overall, 17 districts have received 50–75% of their average rainfall, while another 14 districts received 75–100%.

The rainfall deficit has begun affecting kharif crops. The state has reported 13.727 million hectares of kharif sowing, equivalent to 95% of the five-year average area of 144.36 lakh hectares.

Solapur is among the worst-affected areas. Eight talukas have triggered the first drought indicator after experiencing rainfall deficits of 33–57% and dry spells of 21–43 days. The report estimates possible crop losses of more than 60%, with soybean, moong and urad facing a potential 80–90% decline in output, while bajra, maize and tur could see a 60–70% decline.

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In Buldhana, prolonged dry spells have raised the possibility of a 70–75% fall in soybean production, while moong and urad could see losses of 40–50%. In Jalna, the report estimates a 40–50% decline in cotton output and a 50–60% decline in soybean production. In Sangli, water stress could result in crop losses ranging from 20% to as high as 90% in different talukas, while Satara could see losses of 20–60% if the dry spell continues.

The report also records 162 revenue circles across 29 districts receiving more than 65mm of rain between September 1 and 21, indicating that the rainfall pattern remains highly uneven across the state.