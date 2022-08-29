‘Failed to deliver in 2022...’: Derek O’Brien targets PM Modi over 2047 goal

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that India would be a developed nation by 2047. In Gujarat, PM Modi on Sunday reiterated the 2047 goal after stressing that ‘next 25 years are crucial for the country’ during his speech earlier this month as India celebrated 75 years of independence.

"We may see some deficiencies now but I can clearly visualise it," PM Modi said on Sunday, referring to his Red Fort speech. “We made some resolutions and we realized them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realize in 2047,” he further added.

To this, the Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien tweeted his response: "INCOMPETENT PM. Failed to deliver multiple promises in 2022. So now trying 2047. (sic)."

On the day 2 of his Gujarat visit, the prime minister also slammed the Congress as he inaugurated a memorial for the 2001 earthquake. “When the state was dealing with natural calamities one after the other, there were conspiracies hatched to defame it in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to stop investment coming to Gujarat.” PM Modi served his home state as the chief minister before assuming the national role.

But the Congress’s Jairam Ramesh, who has been a union minister in the former UPA government, tweeted a sharp response to the remark: “PM claims there’s a plot to defame Gujarat.”

“The truth, which he is incapable of saying, is that long before he became CM, Gujarat had already emerged as an economic powerhouse due to its spirit of enterprise. Public sector investments by INC govts catalysed the state's growth.”

