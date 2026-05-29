Identical videos of principals defending CBSE's OSM system go viral: ‘Fair, transparent, faster’

Videos of principals from different schools went viral on Friday morning, after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s regional offices circulated toolkits for them to defend the On-Screen Marking (OSM)system, an evaluation process for Class 12 board exams that recently sparked a controversy.

Several videos surfaced on social media where principals of schools were seen defending CBSE's OSM system.(Instagram)

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What caught the eye of the social media was the almost identical language used by the principals in their video messages.

As stated in an earlier HT report, the CBSE's regional offices' document, titled “Material for Principals”, directed principals to defend the marking system, included scripts of what to read out.

Several of the principals used strikingly similar language — describing the OSM system as “transparent”, “accurate”, “faster” and “technology-driven” while backing the CBSE’s decision.

What is the CBSE circular to principals?

The document was circulated to hundreds of schools — including government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas — directing them what to read out and how to defend the OSM marking system on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} The document laid out the advantages of the OSM system and urged principals to describe the board as “highly proactive, empathetic, and communicative regarding these teething issues.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The document laid out the advantages of the OSM system and urged principals to describe the board as “highly proactive, empathetic, and communicative regarding these teething issues.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "As with the rollout of any technology on such an unprecedented scale, I know that a few implementation bumps have caused concern... Please, do not panic. I want to reassure every student and parent that no child will be allowed to suffer due to a technical error," the document read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "As with the rollout of any technology on such an unprecedented scale, I know that a few implementation bumps have caused concern... Please, do not panic. I want to reassure every student and parent that no child will be allowed to suffer due to a technical error," the document read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The principals were also asked to inform the students that in case of “a discrepancy between your performance and your reflection on the digital sheet”, they should use the official CBSE re-evaluation process. Identical videos go viral {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The principals were also asked to inform the students that in case of “a discrepancy between your performance and your reflection on the digital sheet”, they should use the official CBSE re-evaluation process. Identical videos go viral {{/usCountry}}

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After the document was circulated to principals, videos surfaced on social media platforms, showing principals using identical arguments and motifs.

In a video posted by Delhi Public School, Siliguri, Principal Anisha Sharma defended the OSM system calling it fair, transparent, faster and a move towards adopting technology.

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"I understand the concern and anxiety of the student related to the new reforms introduced by CBSE, a significant step towards adopting technology by introducing OSM. It was introduced with a positive outlook keeping in mind that it would be fair, transparent, accurate and faster, which it was," Sharma said in a video shared on Instagram.

"CBSE is very proactive and responsive to every concern, challenges and grievances," she said, referring to the issues of blur and unchecked copies.

Also Read: CBSE relaxed norms for OSM in third tender after no luck in previous rounds

Sarika Singh, principal of Shreeya Devi Bhagirath Rathi Maheshwari Vidyapeeth in Surat, too defended the On Screen Marking, calling it transparent, accurate and technology-driven.

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"CBSE has been working to make the evaluation process more transparent, accurate and technology-driven. This year, around 98 lakh answer sheets have been digitized, which is a landmark digital shift in itself. On-screen marking system, it has many advantages.

It minimizes clerical and calculation errors, ensures greater transparency and also supports an eco-friendly evaluation process," Sarika Singh told in a video statement on Instagram.

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She said the board is working on concerns raised by parents and students, adding, "No student will be harmed due to technical errors."

Leena Nair, principal of New Era Senior Secondary School, Vadodara, too repeated the terms: "standardized, transparent and eco-friendly".

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Calling the CBSE's OSM marking a "massive step towards modernising" the examination process, she said the evaluation system has "fundamentally improved the structural integrity of assessments."

Another video showed a principal apparently reading a script on camera, saying the OSM "reduces human error, ensures uniform marking standards, speeds up result preparation."

Students say 'asked to praise CBSE OSM'

Videos and testimony of students also surfaced online in which they said they were asked by teachers to defend the move on social media platforms.

A Reddit user claimed he was asked by school teachers to defend OSM marking on social media.

"My school teachers are forcing us to post PUBLICLY ON INSTAGRAM that I'm (name) and i have this percentage under cbse board in this stream AND I HAVE NO PROBLEM WITH OSM CHECKING," the post shared by a user on Reddit read.

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A student claimed that he was asked to defend OSM on social media.

A video also surfaced of students, purportedly from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Imphal, showing a couple of students calling the new system "just, unbiased and transparent."

Social media users expressed outrage at the video over the use of minors "to promote the government agenda", calling it a "serious concern".

Issues with OSM marking

The row over OSM marking escalated after many Class 12 students alleged scoring discrepancies. Several students claimed that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded by the Board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over possible answer-sheet mismatch in the OSM system.

Questions have also been raised over the award of a contract related to digital evaluation of answer books to a firm and claims circulating on social media regarding the alleged compromise of its OSM system.

The CBSE has rejected allegations regarding the award of contract to Coempt Edutech, saying the claims were erroneous, misleading and not based on facts. Earlier in the day, the CBSE also launched a comprehensive 24x7 post-result support system for students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that issues faced by students are resolved in a timely, transparent and student-friendly manner.

The government has reiterated commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability and a student-centric examination system.

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