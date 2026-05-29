The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched a comprehensive 24x7 post-result support system for students. This support system is designed to assist students during the result period. CBSE launches 24X7 post result support system for students (AI-generated image/Representational)

The initiative focuses on providing emotional support, stress management support, and assistance with evaluation-related queries. Candidates can reach out to the support team via phone or email.

The toll-free counselling helpline number is 1800-11-8004. This helpline will offer support for stress and anxiety management and evaluation queries. Students can also reach out for help via mail- info.cbse@nic.in and resultcbse@cbseshiksha.in.

The post-result support was launched amid controversy surrounding the CBSE's OSM system, which faced allegations, political reactions, and student outrage.

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Thursday, May 28, chaired a review meeting at CBSE Headquarters, Dwarka, New Delhi. The meeting was attended by the Secretary, DoSEL, CBSE Chairperson, Directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, along with senior officers from MoE, KVS, PSBs and CBSE.

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As per a tweet shared by the Board, in the meeting, the progress of the CBSE Class XII evaluation and post-result processes was discussed and reviewed along with discussions on how to provide a student-friendly re-evaluation portal, strengthening CBSE’s digital platforms, enhancing student exam and result facilitation mechanisms, and improving evaluation and monitoring systems.

Meanwhile, the Board is expected to begin the verification and re-evaluation application process on May 29, 2026. The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants.

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Candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book as a processing fee for verification and ₹100/- per question for evaluation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.