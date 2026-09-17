‘Fake alert’: MEA denies reports of world leaders falling sick after BRICS Summit

The ministry of external affairs on Thursday debunked reports claiming that multiple world leaders had fallen sick after attending the BRICS Summit in India, calling the reports “fake.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BRICS Summit 2026, in New Delhi, India, ( PMO Photo)

In a post on X, the ministry’s fact-checking unit cautioned against what it called “malicious” posts on social media platforms.

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“Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨 We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!” it said.

South African President unwell

The ministry’s comments came after office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that he had withdrawn from public engagements after returning from the BRICS Summit in India. It added that the 73-year-old president was advised by doctors to rest and recover due to ill health.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.” {{/usCountry}}

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Ramaphosa returned from the summit on Monday and has since been resting on medical advice, the presidency said.

“Where possible, the President has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements,” the statement read.

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His absence comes as Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor medical procedure, leaving both of South Africa’s top leaders away from public engagements.

“On the advice of my doctors, I will continue resting until advised otherwise while work and delegated responsibilities continue to be underway in the capable team in my office with other stakeholders in government, business and other sectors,” Mashatile said.

Several unverified reports also claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping departed early from the BRICS summit due to medical reasons and flew back on a special plane.

BRICS Summit

The BRICS Summit was held in New Delhi's India from September 12 to 13, 2026. Hosting the summit under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," India faced the daunting task of fostering consensus within an increasingly diverse 11-member grouping.

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In the joint declaration issued at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the grouping expressed concern over the growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict and reaffirmed its commitment to the peaceful resolution of international disputes.

The members also reiterated their commitment to resolving international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy in the key New Delhi declaration issued at the ongoing summit in the city.

The grouping called for a multilateral approach that takes into account the diverse positions of member countries on major global issues, according to details of the declaration.

On US President Donald Trump's tariffs and geopolitical tensions, the leaders condemned the imposition of “unilateral coercive measures” that it said are contrary to international law.

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“We oppose unilateral, punitive, discriminatory and protectionist measures that are not in line with international law, such as carbon border adjustment mechanisms, and express concern that such measures undermine efforts by countries, specifically the developing countries, aimed at addressing the adverse impacts of climate change, increasing adaptive capacity and resilience,” the New Delhi declaration stated.