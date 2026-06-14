Fake Army car used to smuggle 15.35 kg opium in Manipur; one arrested: Police

Security forces on Sunday seized 15.35 kg of suspected opium concealed in a vehicle with fake army credentials and arrested an the driver during frisking and checking in Manipur’s Senapati district, officers confirmed. Suspicion arose as the vehicle was travelling without any escorts. (HT Sourced Photo)

The arrested driver has been identified as Tarkeshwar Singh (45) of Hijuguri Gaon in Tinsukia district, Assam.

According to a police statement the seizure was made at 9am while conducting frisking and checking at T Khellen check-post by a joint team of Senapati Operation Team (SOT), D-78 CRPF, B-109 QAT CRPF and 16 Assam Rifles under the supervision of Senapati superintendent of police Zaib Shaikh.

Officers said a car bearing registration number AS23AK 5541, fitted with a VIP flag post and travelling without an escort vehicle was intercepted for verification.

During inspection, police said, “The vehicle was bearing the insignia of Army Brigadier (VIP flag post and one star). One nameplate written as ‘ARMY’ on one side and ‘MINISTRY OF DEFENCE’ on the other side was also found inside the vehicle.”

Also Read:Manipur: 2 killed, 1 injured in fresh violence day after remains of 6 abducted Nagas recovered

Suspicion arose as the vehicle was travelling without any escorts, police said. Upon searching, police found, “17 packets of opium weighing around 15.35 kg”, concealed in a compartment under the rear right door of the vehicle.

The police confirmed that neither the vehicle nor the driver belonged to army. “Tarkeshwar used the insignia of the army and the nameplate only for evading police checks,” officer said.

The accused was arrested on the spot and the seizure was carried out in the presence of an executive magistrate.

Besides the suspected opium, the vehicle along with its key and number plate, two mobile phones, ₹5,000 in cash, a PAN card and a voter ID were also seized from his possession, officers said.

A case has been registered at Senapati police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway, police said.