Fake bank app, fake SIM: How a click on ‘download file’ on WhatsApp lured Delhi CA into losing ₹75,000

A chartered accountant in Delhi fell victim to cyber fraud after being lured into downloading a malicious file sent via WhatsApp. The fraudsters promised to increase her credit card limit, but within minutes of installing the file, her mobile phone was hacked. The accused allegedly conducted online transactions totalling ₹75,694. (AI generated image)

The accused allegedly carried out online transactions worth ₹75,694 using her Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card, as per a report by NDTV.

How fraud was executed Police investigations found that members of the gang had previously worked with a credit card company. This gave them access to customer data, which they later misused.

The accused allegedly developed a fake Kotak Mahindra Bank mobile application in the form of a malicious APK file. Reportedly, fraudsters used fake SIM cards and posed as bank officials to contact the customers.

Victims were persuaded to download the APK file on the pretext of updating their credit card details or increasing their credit limit. Once the file was installed from WhatsApp, the fraudsters gained full access to the victims’ mobile phones and sensitive banking information.

The gang then used applications such as Zepto to order electronic goods. The items were delivered to addresses in Faridabad. Later, the products were reportedly sold on OLX and other online platforms.

An FIR was registered on February 4, following which the cyber police station launched a targeted operation.

Through technical surveillance and location tracking, investigators traced the delivery of the purchased items to Lakkarpur village in Surajkund, Faridabad.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar Jha (24), Ashish Kumar Ojha (23), Vivek Kumar alias Monu (37) and Ikraar (23). Police recovered four mobile phones from their possession.

Further investigation is the case is underway.