HC grants bail to jeweller arrested in ₹12.76-cr fraud

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Birju Kishore Kumar Salla, who was arrested for allegedly cheating another jeweller of ₹12.76 crore by purchasing antique gold ornaments, silver utensils and precious gems, and not paying for the same. Bombay High Court (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

Salla was arrested by the LT Marg police on June 10, 2025, following a complaint filed by jeweller Shailesh Jain. Both the complainant’s shop and a jewellery store owned by Salla’s father are located in the same building.

According to the police, the case dates back to November 18, 2024, when Salla approached Jain seeking antique jewellery and silver articles for sale on approval. Subsequently, Jain handed over antique gold ornaments, silver utensils and gems, worth ₹14 crore, to Salla on November 21.

Jain alleged that while Salla later returned jewellery worth approximately ₹1.48 crore over the following days, he neither returned the remaining valuables nor paid for them. Despite repeated reminders and assurances, the complainant claimed that Salla failed to clear dues amounting to ₹12.76 crore.

Subsequently, Jain approached the police, after which Salla was arrested on June 10, 2025. On November 19, 2025, Salla’s bail petition was dismissed by a sessions court, prompting him to move the high court.

During the hearing on February 4, a single-judge bench of justice Dr Neela Gokhale granted bail after Jain informed the court that the dispute had been resolved by the parties involved and expressed no objection to Salla’s release.

“It appears that the parties have settled the matter and the applicant has agreed to pay the necessary amount to the first informant in instalments. The consent terms are contained in the memorandum of understanding executed on January 7, 2026, in the presence of two witnesses,” the court observed.

The court directed Salla’s release on a personal bond of ₹50,000 with two sureties of the same amount. He has also been ordered to surrender his passport to the police and not to leave the country without prior permission from the trial court.