Fake degree, liquor brawl: Why a priest allegedly killed 4 people in MP

A priest, arrested on Thursday in connection with a murder in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, has confessed he also killed three other people, including his brother, police said.

Officials said a naked body was found with its head smashed in a pool of blood near a temple in Mandi Bamora town under Bina police station, 186 kilometres east of Bhopal, on September 10. The body was later identified as that of Pramod Vishwakarma, 40, a resident of Bina town.

“During the investigation, it was found that Vishwakarma was last seen with the priest Rajesh Tiwari alias Ramakant Tiwari alias Rameshwar Panda, a resident of Shastri ward in Bina. During interrogation, Tiwari confessed to having committed the crime,” Bina’s sub-divisional officer of police Rakshpal Yadav said.

Yadav said Tiwari told the police he had given Rs 15,000 to Vishwakarma three to four years ago to get a fake mark sheet for a degree in bachelor of education with 75% marks printed on it. However, Vishwakarma neither gave him the marks sheet nor did he return his money despite several reminders.

Tiwari took Vishwakarma to Mandi Bamora on a train on the pretext of giving him some money and gave him a sedative mixed in a cup of tea. When Vishwakarma fell unconscious, Tiwari attacked him with a blade and a screwdriver resulting in his death on the spot. Tiwari smashed Vishwakarma’s head against a stone to conceal his identity.

Yadav said Tiwari also confessed to having murdered one Sultan Singh, a resident of Bina, after a dispute with him over drinking liquor on August 25. Tiwari murdered 30-year-old Singh in his house and burnt his face before dumping the body.

Tiwari also admitted that he killed his brother Hariom Tiwari in October 2017after a domestic feud and latter allegedly beating him. He had also allegedly killed Kamala Bai Ahirwar, a resident of Bina, in 2009, said the police officer.

Yadav said Tiwari would be produced in the local court and the police would urge for his custody for further interrogation after his admission regarding his involvement in four murders.

(With input from Anupam Pateria in Sagar)

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 10:45 IST