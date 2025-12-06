Fake IRCTC office, 150 job aspirants duped of 1 crore: Inside Jarkhand's job scam

A shocking case has emerged from Jharkhand where middle-aged duped at least 150 people of ₹1 crore in the name of jobs with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), police said. Over 1,379 complainants across West Bengal and other parts of India were cheated of approximately ₹ 317 crore (Photo for representation)(Unsplash)

The incident was reported from Jharkhand's Godda district where the accused had set up a fake office in the name of IRCTC and would trap students and job seekers by promising them jobs, news agency PTI reported.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Rupiyama area under Godda Town police station limits on Friday, and arrested the accused, a resident of Maheshpur. Police said some members of the gang are from Dumka district.

“During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime. He has been sent to judicial custody, while search is on to trace the other accused,” a police official told PTI.

An FIR has been registered at Godda Town Police Station in this regard.

Incidents of job scams have become rampant in the recent past.

On Friday, the Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit of Panchkula Police busted an inter-state fake work visa racket operating under the promise of sending people abroad. Five accused were arrested in the case.

The accused reportedly provided fake flight dates in March and April, but none of the flights were ever confirmed. Following this, other agents, accompanied by their clients, arrived at Kaur’s office and pressured her, forcing her to repay ₹8 lakh to two customers, despite the money having been given to Gurcharan. When the complainant tried to recover the funds from Gurcharan, he went into hiding.