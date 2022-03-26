‘Fake message’ bans Muslims in his shop, trader files complaint

Amid temples banning Muslim traders from setting up shops outside premises during festivals, a Dakshina Kannada-based shopkeeper approached the police claiming that miscreants were using his shop’s name to create communal tensions.

The shopkeeper from Uppinangady market, Yatish Shetty, said a fake WhatsApp message claiming that his shop won’t be entertaining Muslim customers is doing rounds on social media.

According to an Uppinangady police station official, 49-year-old Shetty runs an ice cream parlour named Suvya in the Uppinangady market. According to his complaint, since Thursday a message has been doing rounds in the local community. The message reads: “We do not sell any goods to Muslims from our shop. The business provided by Hindu brethren is sufficient for us.”

The message which had his shop’s name, also claimed that the move was supported by the Association of Hindu Traders in Uppinangady. “Based on his complaint, a case was registered under Section 505 (2) (statements to incite community of people) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The investigation is underway,” said the Uppinangady station official, pleading anonymity.

Meanwhile, the ban on Muslim traders which began in Udupi found its way to Bengaluru, Hassan, Tumakuru and Chikkamagalur districts.

The temple authorities of historical Belur Channakeshava temple, Siddalingeshwara temple in Tumakuru district, Maha Ganapathy temple in Shivamogga have been appealed to allow only Hindu traders to conduct business in fairs. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged the district authorities to not allow Muslims to participate in the famous Belur Channakeshava Rathotsava to be held on April 13 and 14.

Bajrang Dal activists have demanded that non-Hindus should not be allowed to conduct business in the famous Yediyur Siddalingeshwara fair in Tumkuru district from April 1.

VHP has also urged not to allow Muslim businessmen in the historical Maha Ganapathy fair in Shivamogga scheduled to be held on April 5. Hindu activists have erected a banner in Gonibeedu village near Mudigere town in Chikkamagalur district saying they won’t allow those to carry out trade who do not respect the judiciary, in the fair starting on March 27.

Responding to the controversy, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said there is no place for hate politics. “There is only space for the politics of friendship,” he said.

He also accused the ruling BJP of engaging in polarisation for votes. Both hijab row and attacks on churches were staged for the same reason, claimed Siddaramaiah. “There is free trade and it is also a fundamental right to conduct business. BJP is carrying out hate politics,” he said.

“We have to respect human beings. When you fall sick and an operation is conducted, one takes the blood, crossing caste and religious barrier. They have no qualms about others’ blood integrating into their bodies,” Siddaramaiah retorted.

Minister for law and parliamentary affairs JC Madhuswamy on Thursday had said that it is impossible to initiate action against those who have banned the traders.

The government is working as per the rule of law, said Madhuswamy, replying to Congress MLC CM Ibrahim’s demand for initiating action against those imposing the ban. “The rule in this regard was made in 2002, which gave the rights to the temple authorities to award contracts to business persons who belong to the Hindu religion,” the minister said. “The temple authorities are telling us that they are following the rules made by the government,” he said.

