'Family of fighters': KCR's daughter to file defamation case after BJP's 'middleman' remark

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and MLC K Kavitha on Monday said she will be filing a defamation case against BJP leaders - MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa - over their allegations that she acted as a “middleman” between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Kavitha told news agency ANI that she will also move court seeking an injunction order against the two leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The allegations made on me are completely baseless. I don't have any link with what was said in the Delhi excise scam. They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation is required. We will completely cooperate," ANI quoted K Kavitha as saying.

She added that the BJP is making the allegations because “KCR has been vocal in criticising the policies of the union government”.

Also read: AAP govt ignored panel recommendation, caused ₹900 cr loss in excise policy: BJP

The MLC also said that they will “fight” and that they are a “family consisting of fighters”. “We don't get panicky on these kinds of allegations,” she added.

Verma and Sirsa at a press conference on Sunday had alleged that Kavitha acted as a "middleman" between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. They also claimed that KCR's family members attended meetings on the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy's formulation at a five-star hotel in the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Who is Vijay Nair? BJP asks AAP as comedians on radar in liquor policy probe

“Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR's family members got the same policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal,” Verma said.

The CBI named Delhi deputy chief minister Sisodia as an accused in an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. On Friday, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations.

(With inputs from agencies)