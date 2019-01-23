‘Family is party’: PM Modi targets Congress as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins politics

On a day Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took the political plunge with her appointment as Congress in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said democracy runs in BJP’s veins while families rule other parties.

“Democratic culture and values run in BJP’s blood, unlike “many cases” where family is the party,” Modi was reported as saying by news agency PTI while interacting with BJP booth workers from Maharashtra.

In an apparent reference to Priyanka Gandhi, Modi said in the BJP, decisions are not taken on the wishes of a person or family.

“In our party, decisions are taken on the basis of what party workers want,” he said.

Modi also said the BJP is driven by democratic principles. “Democracy runs in the veins of BJP which is why people of the country feel closer to the party.”

