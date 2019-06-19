Family land grabbed, parents threatened, claims Telangana soldier in video message

An army jawan from Telangana has alleged that six acres of agricultural land belonging to his family has been “encroached” by one person, who has threatened to kill his parents.

S Swamy, who is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, in a video message that has gone viral, claimed that a person named P Anjaneyulu has “grabbed” the land “without our knowledge in Chityal village in Tadwai mandal of Kamareddy district.” Responding to the jawans allegations, Kamareddy district collector N Satyanarayana Tuesday said based on complaints filed by Swamy and his father Sai Reddy, he had asked officials concerned to take necessary steps in May itself.

After an inquiry it was found that the land was under dispute and the officials wrote to Sai Reddy on May 29 advising him to approach a civil court for a resolution.

In the video, Swamy says: “In our country everyone says ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, but there is no protection to properties belonging to jawans or farmers and their land ownership documents are given to others.

This happened to me today and you may face such problem tomorrow.” “After getting our land registered in his (Anjaneyulu) name, he has threatened to kill my parents and said no one should enter that land.

I have come on the border to do duty, but in view of the problem back home, I am unable to do duty properly,” Swamy is heard saying in the footage.

He further alleged that there was no proper response from the Revenue department and other government departments when the matter was brought to their notice.

He said in view of the “life threat” to his parents he was under tension and was contemplating to quit his job and be with his family.

The jawan also requested the public to share the video immediately till it reached the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In a report, the district authorities said they have stopped issuance of the digitally signed land ownership passbook in the name of Anjaneyulu, following the complaint by the soldier.

According to the report, there was a dispute on ownership of the land between Swamy’s father Sai Reddy and one G Sangareddy.

The latter filed a case in a court in 2016 which gave an order in his (Sangareddys) favour after which the then Tahsildar issued the “pattadar” (land ownership) passbook to him.

Subsequently, Sangareddy sold the land to Anjaneyulu through registered sale deed in July 2018, the report added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 09:18 IST