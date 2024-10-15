Family members of Saibaba donates his body to Secunderabad hospital, supporters hold rally

The body of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba was donated to Gandhi Medical College in Secunderabad by his family members on Monday evening. GN Saibaba (PTI)

Saibaba, 57, died due to post-operative complications at the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

At around 5pm on Monday, a procession was organised to carry Saibaba’s body to Gandhi Medical College to and a large number of people took part it. His wife, Vasantha Kumari, daughter Manjeera and brother G Ramdev handed over the body to college vice principal Ravi Sekhar Rao and head of the anatomy department Dr Sudha Rani for medical research.

Communist Party of India national secretary K Narayana and Progressive Organisation for Women president Sandhya Rani were also present at the time of donating Saibaba’s body to the hospital. Earlier, the family members also donated his eyes to LV Prasad Eye Hospital in Banjara Hills.

In the morning, the mortal remains of the English professor, who spent a decade in prison over alleged links with Maoists before being acquitted earlier this year, were taken from the mortuary of NIMS to the Telangana martyrs’ memorial at Gun Park in front of the state assembly for a brief period to enable the Telangana activists to pay tributes to him.

However, the Hyderabad police did not allow the family members and activists to take Saibaba’s body inside the Gun Park, citing lack of permission. Amid protests, they shifted the body to his residence in Moula Ali where his family members, friends and followers paid homage to him.

Several political leaders, rights activists and common people visited his residence to pay their last respects to Saibaba. Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and former minister T Harish Rao paid floral tributes to the human rights activist. He recalled the ordeal of Saibaba and his family during his long legal battle.

“Saibaba’s death is truly saddening. My condolences to his family, who endured indescribable agony for a decade while he was imprisoned on unjust charges,” he said.