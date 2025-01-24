Family of five held in Tripura for illegally entering from Bangladesh

Agartala: Police have arrested a family of five suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing into the country at Magrum village in Sabroom, South Tripura district, on Friday. The five was arrested at Magrum village in Sabroom, South Tripura district (File Photo)

The five persons were identified as Sanatan Mishra Dey (35), Narayani Dey (57), Tanni Dey (25), and two minor girls, aged 2.5 years and 3 years, are residents of Rangamati in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), said a police officer.

“We arrested them in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF). The arrested individuals will be produced in a local court,” said Nityananda Sarkar, sub-divisional police officer of Sabroom.

The two minors will be shifted to a shelter home, the officer added.

According to state government data, a total of 2,815 Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested for entering Tripura after illegally crossing the border in the last three years, till October 31, 2024.

The northeastern state shares 856 km of border with Bangladesh. While most parts of the border in Tripura have been covered by barbed wire fencing, some sections remain unfenced.