Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation
A woman, who has allegedly been confined in the UAE for the past several years, has sought the help from the Central government seeking her repatriation, said the nephew of the woman on Saturday evening.
Speaking to ANI, Mohammed Kabeer, nephew of victim Maryam said, "My aunt Maryam Begum went missing from Hyderabad when she was working with Mohammed Hussain, a travel agent in 1983. My mother kept searching and asking about her whereabouts but the efforts went in vain. She was not in touch with the family for 27 years, but in 2010 through one of my aunts, we could trace her then. She got in touch with my mother Shajahan."
"Later when we spoke to her, we found out that she was forcefully married to a UAE national in 1983 who had later disowned her and is now forced to work as a housemaid in Fujairah in the UAE. She is native to Mahbubnagar in Telangana. After marriage, she was living in Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE and later moved to Fujairah in the UAE where she is forced to work as a housemaid for her livelihood," he added.
"She cannot come back to India as her agent-husband did not give her passport or any other identification proofs. She tried to reach out for help many times but is not successful yet. We seek help from the Government of India for repatriation," he added.
