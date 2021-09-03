Fans all set to celebrate Money Heist day!

The fifth season of the popular Spanish series Money Heist is almost here. And fans can’t keep calm for its release today, on September 3. So much so, that the buzz around the release has made a Jaipur-based firm, Verve Logic, declare a holiday. A letter from the CEO, Abhishek Jain states, “To avoid false leave emails and mass bunks, everyone can take a day off and enjoy the show ‘without made-up excuses’.”

From giving a day off to employees to watch the show to restaurants preparing special themed menu and discounts to commemorate the occasion, fans are all set for the day!

In Delhi-NCR, eateries have geared up to mark the occasion in unique ways too. Manish Sharma, owner, Distillery Gurgaon says, “Our servers will be dressed up as Dali and have a theme menu.”

To help patrons enjoy the epic craze, Saurabh Luthra, co-founder, Romeo Lane has come up a special cocktail by the name of Money Heist. “It is created for the special premier day which will be given complimentary to first 20 customers of the day,” he says.

Another restaurateur, Nishant Kumar, owner of Ministry of Sound in Noida has come up with a crowd-pleasing menu that has dishes named after the popular characters of the series. He says, “There’s a Berlin Pizza inspired by one of the main characters. Then we have a cocktail named Professor’s Plan B.”

The craze doesn’t seem to fade moving from the Capital to the tech city, Bengaluru. A restaurant named Money Heist Bar & Kitchen in Whitefield that got inspiration from the show for its name is giving its customers 15% off on the day. Owner, Sreeram Reddy, says, “ We have been waiting for the next season and hence decided to give some discount to fellow lovers of the show.”