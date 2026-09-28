3-year-old girl rescued from Faridabad borewell after 10-hour NDRF operation

A three-year-old girl who was trapped after falling into a borewell at Faridabad’s Sihi village was pulled out safely on Monday after an intensive rescue operation lasting ten hours, said officials.

Police personnel and others conduct a rescue operation after a three-year-old girl fell into a nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing at Seehi village, in Faridabad, Haryana. (PTI)

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The child was taken to Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment. Officials said her condition was stable.

Multi-agency rescue operation

The multi-agency joint operation for the rescue work was carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Haryana fire department and several others including the civil defence wing Uttar Pradesh’s from Ghaziabad district.

A senior NDRF official said the girl was pulled out of the borewell at 3:50am on Monday after their rescue operation continued without any break for at least seven hours.

“She was immediately rushed to the civil hospital for treatment in an ambulance which was kept in stand-by mode with a team of medical experts,” he added.

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Faridabad police officials said that the incident took place when the girl was playing and had climbed on a truck parked nearby the borewell at 6pm on Sunday. She had slipped and fell into the borewell when other children alerted her family and other elderly persons.

Residents had alerted the police control room following which police and fire fighters of Haryana fire department with ropes, oxygen cylinders and other live saving equipment reached the spot and had dug a shaft in an attempt to reach up to the trapped girl.

Rescue operation continues through night

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Faridabad district administration alerted the NDRF control room by 7:45pm following which their specialised team and other agencies reached the spot by 9:05pm and launched the rescue operation following which the girl was pulled out at 3:50am on Monday.

The borewell was around ten years old. Recently, its lid was removed after which the incident took place.

Frequently Asked Questions What happened to the three-year-old girl? She fell into a borewell in Faridabad’s Sihi village and was rescued after a ten-hour operation. How long did the rescue operation last? The rescue operation lasted ten hours. What agencies were involved in the rescue? The rescue was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, Haryana fire department, and other agencies. What was the condition of the girl after the rescue? Her condition was reported to be stable after she was taken to the hospital.