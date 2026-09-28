3-year-old girl rescued from Faridabad borewell after 10-hour NDRF operation

A three-year-old girl who was trapped after falling into a borewell at Faridabad’s Sihi village was pulled out safely on Monday after an intensive rescue operation lasting ten hours, said officials.
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The child was taken to Badshah Khan civil hospital for treatment. Officials said her condition was stable.
Multi-agency rescue operation
The multi-agency joint operation for the rescue work was carried out by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Haryana fire department and several others including the civil defence wing Uttar Pradesh’s from Ghaziabad district.
A senior NDRF official said the girl was pulled out of the borewell at 3:50am on Monday after their rescue operation continued without any break for at least seven hours.
“She was immediately rushed to the civil hospital for treatment in an ambulance which was kept in stand-by mode with a team of medical experts,” he added.
Faridabad police officials said that the incident took place when the girl was playing and had climbed on a truck parked nearby the borewell at 6pm on Sunday. She had slipped and fell into the borewell when other children alerted her family and other elderly persons.
Residents had alerted the police control room following which police and fire fighters of Haryana fire department with ropes, oxygen cylinders and other live saving equipment reached the spot and had dug a shaft in an attempt to reach up to the trapped girl.
Rescue operation continues through night
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Faridabad district administration alerted the NDRF control room by 7:45pm following which their specialised team and other agencies reached the spot by 9:05pm and launched the rescue operation following which the girl was pulled out at 3:50am on Monday.
The borewell was around ten years old. Recently, its lid was removed after which the incident took place.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the three-year-old girl?
She fell into a borewell in Faridabad’s Sihi village and was rescued after a ten-hour operation.
How long did the rescue operation last?
The rescue operation lasted ten hours.
What agencies were involved in the rescue?
The rescue was carried out by NDRF, SDRF, Haryana fire department, and other agencies.
What was the condition of the girl after the rescue?
Her condition was reported to be stable after she was taken to the hospital.
Debashish Karmakar is a principal correspondent with the Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. He has a vast journalistic experience of almost 14 years of covering crime, court, power, transport, administration, weather and other beats while working across various organisations. He has been covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh, Palwal and other districts of southern Haryana for more than four and a half years. He has produced several breaking and exclusive stories while reporting from the ground where he maintains a strong presence on a daily basis. He writes news articles which are hard-hitting and accurate. With his strong bureaucratic sources, he frequently writes stories to expose the failure of the system forcing authorities to take necessary course-corrective steps. Besides crime, important convictions and court orders, he also writes on human-angle stories, on power issues and challenges faced by the residents on a daily basis in Gurugram and neighbouring areas. In the past, he worked for media houses like The Times of India, where he extensively reported on important government matters and daily proceedings at the Patna High Court. He has also worked in the electronic media and had done ground coverage on the Kedarnath deluge that wrecked Uttarakhand in 2013.
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Home/India News/3-year-old girl rescued from Faridabad borewell after 10-hour NDRF operation
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