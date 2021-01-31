IND USA
india news

Farm laws a 'fire' which would lead to losses: Naresh Tikait

A video of Tikait speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar was shared on social media on Sunday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union national president, Naresh Tikait, addresses a crowd of farmers taking part in a protest against farm bills passed by India's parliament at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on the outskirts of Delhi.(Reuters)

Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them.

In the video, he said, "Repeal this bill, this is a fire. This is a fire which will lead to many losses. (iss bill ko dabaa do, yeh aag hai, yeh bahut nuksaan ki aag hai). If the laws are repealed then the government does not stand to lose anything. The bills have put on hold for one-and-half years. Accept your fault, and hold talks."

Tikait also said, "In this government, Rajnath (Singh) jee is being humiliated (Rajnath jee ki tauheen ho rahi hai iss sarkaar mein). There is nothing in the control of our MPs, they are feeling afraid, and their sympathy is with the farmers."

Topics
farm law protest farmers protest
