Farm laws a 'fire' which would lead to losses: Naresh Tikait
Bharatiya Kisan Union national president Naresh Tikait has termed farm laws a "fire" (aag) which would lead to losses and has urged the Centre to repeal them.
A video of Tikait speaking to reporters in Muzaffarnagar was shared on social media on Sunday.
In the video, he said, "Repeal this bill, this is a fire. This is a fire which will lead to many losses. (iss bill ko dabaa do, yeh aag hai, yeh bahut nuksaan ki aag hai). If the laws are repealed then the government does not stand to lose anything. The bills have put on hold for one-and-half years. Accept your fault, and hold talks."
Tikait also said, "In this government, Rajnath (Singh) jee is being humiliated (Rajnath jee ki tauheen ho rahi hai iss sarkaar mein). There is nothing in the control of our MPs, they are feeling afraid, and their sympathy is with the farmers."
Dialogue must for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Indian, Iranian officials review development of Chabahar port
- An Indian delegation, led by joint secretary (Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran) JP Singh of the external affairs ministry, is visiting Iran for political consultations.
‘Political tourist’, JD (U) taunts Tejashwi Yadav after Twitter gaffe
- Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had tweeted a wrong photograph while paying tributes to Bihar's first Chief Minister Sri Krishna Singh.
IRCTC to resume e-catering services at 62 stations from Monday
Delhi Police tracking owners of tractors that took wrong route on R-Day
Sasikala signals intent to fight back, uses AIADMK flag as she exits hospital
- Sasikala's supporters still maintain that she is the genera secretary of the AIADMK despite being expelled from the party in 2017.
J-K reports less than 100 Covid-19 cases for tenth straight day
- There was no death either on Sunday due to Covid-19, the third time in the past 10 days and sixth time this month.
Kerala: Hitting out at 'misrule' of LDF govt, UDF launches state-wide rally
Farmers deeply hurt by BJP's moves to defame them: Akhilesh Yadav
Thousands of farmers converge in Western UP and all the latest news
Five killed after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand
- The accident took place on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway near Devprayag.
J&K revises Covid-19 containment guidelines
TMC accuses BJP of insulting National Anthem, starts poll on social media
- The TMC and the BJP which will be the main contestants in the upcoming assembly election have been relentlessly attacking at each other for months over a range of issues
Delhi Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
- The resolution was passed on Sunday during a meeting of senior leaders convened by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhury.
