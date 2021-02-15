Farm laws protests LIVE: SKM concerned as discussions with Centre delayed
- Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
Farmer unions representatives have said that 40 leaders who have been spearheading the agitation against farm laws will travel across the country to gain support for its withdrawal.
The ‘toolkit’ case took a fresh turn as Bangalore-based Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media. Ravi has been sent to five days police custody.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha expressed concerns as the government has not yet given any dates for the next round of discussions. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMS), a part of the SKM, has said that several Kisan Mahapanchayats are scheduled to be held across Madhya Pradesh starting February 15. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend Kisan Mahapanchayats starting February 15 across Uttar Pradesh.
Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for almost 12 weeks. Farmers’ unions representatives say that these laws will pave the way for MNCs in the agricultural sector to reap profits and pave the way for corporate farming.
They also fear the system of procurement under MSP will be affected. The Centre has repeatedly assured farmers that the MSP system will remain unaffected and said the laws will ensure doubling of farmers’ incomes.
FEB 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone
Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) Shiv Kumar Sharma announced on February 14 that the farmers' group will hold its first Kisan Mahapanchayat at Madhya Pradesh's Khargone at 12 pm on Monday.
FEB 15, 2021 07:40 AM IST
BKU expresses support for Disha Ravi
The Bharatiya Kisan Union has extended its support to Bangalore-based climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police for editing and disseminating the 'toolkit' which police believe was responsible for the tractor rally violence.
