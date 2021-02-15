IND USA
Farm laws protests LIVE: SKM concerned as discussions with Centre delayed
Farmers sitting inside a trolley during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Tikri border in New Delhi.
Live

Farm laws protests LIVE: SKM concerned as discussions with Centre delayed

  • Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST

Farmer unions representatives have said that 40 leaders who have been spearheading the agitation against farm laws will travel across the country to gain support for its withdrawal.

The ‘toolkit’ case took a fresh turn as Bangalore-based Disha Ravi was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly editing and disseminating the "toolkit" on social media. Ravi has been sent to five days police custody.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha expressed concerns as the government has not yet given any dates for the next round of discussions. The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMS), a part of the SKM, has said that several Kisan Mahapanchayats are scheduled to be held across Madhya Pradesh starting February 15. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend Kisan Mahapanchayats starting February 15 across Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 for almost 12 weeks. Farmers’ unions representatives say that these laws will pave the way for MNCs in the agricultural sector to reap profits and pave the way for corporate farming.

They also fear the system of procurement under MSP will be affected. The Centre has repeatedly assured farmers that the MSP system will remain unaffected and said the laws will ensure doubling of farmers’ incomes.

  • FEB 15, 2021 08:21 AM IST

    Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

    Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh (RKMM) Shiv Kumar Sharma announced on February 14 that the farmers' group will hold its first Kisan Mahapanchayat at Madhya Pradesh's Khargone at 12 pm on Monday.

  • FEB 15, 2021 07:40 AM IST

    BKU expresses support for Disha Ravi

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union has extended its support to Bangalore-based climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi Police for editing and disseminating the 'toolkit' which police believe was responsible for the tractor rally violence.

india news

Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme today: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:15 AM IST
The chief minister had announced the launch of the scheme on January 24, the statehood day of Uttar Pradesh.
india news

Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada during February 17 to 18 and scattered rainfall over southern parts of Madhya Pradesh
india news

Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:42 AM IST
The Congress has lashed out at the central government over rising fuel prices, accusing it of imposing unreasonable taxes.
india news

Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:39 AM IST
According to the Delhi police's earlier statement, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.
india news

Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:30 AM IST
It is learnt that just to prove that the PLA was committed to genuine disengagement with the Indian Army, a battalion commander sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart at Naku La on the same day, assuring no further transgression from the Chinese side.
india news

FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas.
india news

Support pours in for Disha Ravi across quarters after arrest

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:12 AM IST
Former environment minister Jairam Ramesh also criticised action against Ravi. “Completely atrocious! This is unwarranted harassment and intimidation. I express my full solidarity with Disha Ravi,” he tweeted.
india news

As Budget Session’s first half records near-zero Covid cases, House hopes better

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:03 AM IST
The House panels were plagued by low attendance for a large part of 2020 as many MPs, who live outside Delhi, were reluctant to fly down to the national capital amid soaring a surge in Covid-19 cases.
india news

PM dedicates 6k-cr Kochi petrochemical complex to country

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:53 AM IST
Addressing a public meeting in Kochi, the PM said actions of today will shape the country’s growth trajectory in years to come. “Our people have shown that with right opportunities they can do wonders."
india news

Small convoys, new SOPs: How Pulwama changed CRPF tactic

By Neeraj Chauhan, Ashiq Hussain
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:49 AM IST
Fresh training, use of bulletproof bunkers, drones and CCTVs are among a few changes adopted to avoid a repeat of the attack
india news

Cops announce 1 lakh reward for info on Sidhana in R-Day probe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The Delhi police are conducting search operations to arrest Sidhana across Punjab, Haryana as well as the National Capital Region.
india news

Travel racket busted: Cops nab 59 for forging visas, passports

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Most of such passengers were from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, said a police officer, who was a part of the operation, based on the scrutiny of the travel papers and the questioning of the suspects.
india news

New satellite to carry Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The satellite will be transported to the spaceport at Sriharikota on Sunday after some design changes were made following recommendations by ISRO.
india news

22-yr-old activist, Disha Ravi, held for ‘protest toolkit’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:45 AM IST
The police have claimed that the toolkit was put together by a “pro-Khalistani group” named Poetic Justice Foundation. Thunberg later deleted the original tweet. The FIR was registered against the people who created and spread the toolkit.
