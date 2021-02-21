Home / India News / Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday
A farmer stands next to concertina wire during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Live

Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday

  • Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:59 AM IST

The farmers' protests against the three farm laws have entered into 86th day on Sunday as lawmakers and farmers’ unions representatives fail to reach an agreement on the three laws which were passed during the monsoon session last year.

Farmers’ union leader Rakesh Tikait who represents the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is set to hold a series of Kisan Mahapanchayats to garner support against the three farm laws. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also address Kisan Mahapanchayats in the upcoming week.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, umbrella body of protesting farmer unions, on Saturday also criticised the Centre for rising fuel prices and demanded that the government take steps to ease pressure on common people as well as farmers.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 21 Feb 2021 08:57 AM

    Barnala gears up for Maha rally

    Two farmers' unions are holding the rally at Barnala later today.

  • Sun, 21 Feb 2021 08:53 AM

    BKU Ugrahan wing's Maha Rally aims to put further pressure on govt regarding farm laws

    The BKU's Ugrahan wing Twitter handle also shared maps for others to join the rally aimed at creating pressure on the government to repeal the farm laws and address the issues faced by farmers.

repeal of farm law farmers protest
