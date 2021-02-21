Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Protesting farmers Sunday announced a series of events from February 23-27 to further intensify their agitation against the three new agricultural laws as they accused the government of adopting "repressive" measures against them.
They also said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.
Also Read: The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests, told a press conference here that under their proposed escalation programme, February 23 will be observed as 'Pagadi Sambhal Diwas' and February 24 as 'Daman Virodhi Diwas', essentially to underline that farmers must be respected and no "repressive measures" should be taken against them.
The Morcha said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).
Also Read: Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union ups ante
"The government is adopting all the repressive measures, mischief and manipulations including arrests, detentions and registration of cases against the protesters. The Singhu border has been fortified and appears to be an international border," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said.
A long-term plan for movement will be discussed in view of the Parliament session from March 8, and the strategy will be shared in the next meeting of SKM, he said.
Another Morcha leader, Darshan Pal, also alleged "repression" by the government.
He said around 32 people have got bail out of 122 arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence and vandalism in the national capital during a farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman
- The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung
- The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test
- If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons
- The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox