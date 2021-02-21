IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Protesting farmers Sunday announced a series of events from February 23-27 to further intensify their agitation against the three new agricultural laws as they accused the government of adopting "repressive" measures against them.

They also said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.

Also Read: The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protests, told a press conference here that under their proposed escalation programme, February 23 will be observed as 'Pagadi Sambhal Diwas' and February 24 as 'Daman Virodhi Diwas', essentially to underline that farmers must be respected and no "repressive measures" should be taken against them.

The Morcha said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).

Also Read: Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, Bharatiya Kisan Union ups ante

"The government is adopting all the repressive measures, mischief and manipulations including arrests, detentions and registration of cases against the protesters. The Singhu border has been fortified and appears to be an international border," farmer leader Yogendra Yadav said.

A long-term plan for movement will be discussed in view of the Parliament session from March 8, and the strategy will be shared in the next meeting of SKM, he said.

Another Morcha leader, Darshan Pal, also alleged "repression" by the government.

He said around 32 people have got bail out of 122 arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence and vandalism in the national capital during a farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest in delhi farmers protest repeal of farm law
Close
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
india news

India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
india news

Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Police made lathi charge at a couple of places in Guntur district to quell clashing mobs while polling agents of candidates were allegedly beaten up in some places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
india news

'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
india news

'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Here are the top quotes from Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's virtual address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) addresses supporters during a rally in Siliguri earlier in December.(AFP PHOTO.)
Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) addresses supporters during a rally in Siliguri earlier in December.(AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state virtually on Covid-19 situation.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state virtually on Covid-19 situation.
india news

Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded 6,971 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to state health department. Its capital Mumbai recorded 921 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No quarantine or isolation leave will be allowed to those who are skipping vaccination now, Punjab minister said.(HT_PRINT)
No quarantine or isolation leave will be allowed to those who are skipping vaccination now, Punjab minister said.(HT_PRINT)
india news

'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Punjab has so far administered 1,36,288 vaccine doses, which include 1,22,429 first doses and 13,859 second doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021, shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021, shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)
india news

India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra - friction points on the contested border - were discussed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is a sudden spike in cases over the last two weeks,” said Thackeray.(HT file photo)
“We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is a sudden spike in cases over the last two weeks,” said Thackeray.(HT file photo)
india news

'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arms and ammunition recovered after a joint operation by security forces in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
Arms and ammunition recovered after a joint operation by security forces in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
india news

Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP