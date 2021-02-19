IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante

As farmers are preparing to continue their camps on Delhi borders in summer months, alternative arrangements are being made to take care of the harvest season as well.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST

As Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait asked farmers to be ready to sacrifice one crop in the interest of continuing the ongoing protest against the farm laws, it has been made clear that the protest on Delhi borders will not be withdrawn. Either the farmers will accept the loss of one crop or farmers will take the help of more workers to harvest crops. But the protest sites will not be vacated, the union leader has said.

After rail roko on February 18, the Bharatiya Kisan Union is now planning to reach Kolkata on tractors, as Rakesh Tikait said at Hisar mahapanchayat on Thursday.

After Republic Day violence in Delhi, the focus of the protest has shifted to garner more support from other states through mahapanchayats.

The BKU leadership has upped the ante against BJP leaders and said BJP leaders will not be invited to any family function or programme until the farm crisis is resolved. The decision was taken at a panchayat of farmers held at Muzaffarnagar.

Farmers have been protesting against three agriculture laws since November, making little headway in the stalemate situation. The image of the protest has been sullied after Republic Day when protesters entered Delhi resulting in a stand-off with the police. After the Republic Day tractor march, the farmers observed 'chakka jam', 'rail roko' across the country, which have been peaceful. De

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest in delhi farmers protest
Close
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

No major economic activity in J-K post abrogation of Article 370: Traders body

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The traders body also opposed the proposed property tax and said it would not hesitate to launch an agitation if it is imposed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a farmers' meeting in Bharatpur on February 9. (File photo)
Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses a farmers' meeting in Bharatpur on February 9. (File photo)
india news

Farmers don’t need sympathy, they need support: Sachin Pilot

By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST
In the mahapanchayat in Chaksu, attended by over a dozen Congress MLAs, a resolution was also passed which sought to ask the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws; a law for purchase on MSP; and reduction in fuel and LPG prices
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
As farmers are preparing to continue their camps on Delhi borders in summer months, alternative arrangements are being made to take care of the harvest season as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
On Wednesday last, Lalu Yadav was shifted to the paying ward of the hospital after RIMS accepted his prayer that cited poor hygiene, mosquito menace and bark of dogs as perilous to his health.(PTI)
india news

Jharkhand HC denies bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST
As he has already completed almost half of his sentence, he moved a bail plea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
The tractor march of the farmers turned violent as protesters entered the Capital and clashed with police.(Reuters)
india news

News updates from HT: R-day rioting not due to intel failure, says Delhi top cop

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File photo)
india news

SC expunges remarks against NCLAT members by larger bench

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Hurt by the personal remarks made against them by the five-member bench on December 22, the three members – Justice (Retd) Jarat Kumar Jain, Balvinder Singh and Vijai Pratap Singh – had approached the top court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
india news

Australia PM reaches out to PM Modi for support in fight against Facebook

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The matter figured in a phone call between Morrison and Modi on Thursday, amid worldwide outrage over Facebook blacking out news and media content for its users in Australia and barring them from sharing news articles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute.(REUTERS)
india news

Sri Lanka to procure 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India: Official

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The State Pharmaceutical Corporation has signed the order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 10 million doses, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Militant attack in Srinagar leaves two policemen dead

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Police and paramilitary forces in the area have launched a search operation for the militant who managed to flee after shooting indiscriminately
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
About 10 lakh bank employees and officers under the banner of United Forum of Unions consisting of nine unions AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC, NOBW, NOBO are agitating against government's proposal, AIBEA said in a statement.(PTI file photo)
india news

Bank unions plan to march towards Parliament against privatisation

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
Bank unions stage protest against privatisation; plan to march towards Parliament in Mar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo )
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo )
india news

Activist Disha Ravi sent to jail for 3 days, cops want to question her next week

Reported by Richa bankaEdited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Ravi was arrested on February 13 and sent to five-day police custody a day later. The custody ends today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kunchok Jinpa died in a hospital in Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on February 6, 2021, less than three months after being transferred there from prison without his family's knowledge.(AP)
Kunchok Jinpa died in a hospital in Lhasa in the Tibetan Autonomous Region on February 6, 2021, less than three months after being transferred there from prison without his family's knowledge.(AP)
india news

Tibetan tourist guide dies following torture in Chinese prison, sparks fury

ANI, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) expressed concern over the increasing number of custodial deaths in China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.(File Photo. Representative image)
Bank officials alerted fire and rescue department personnel who rushed to the spot around 4 AM and managed to put off the fire.(File Photo. Representative image)
india news

ATM gutted in fire as miscreant tries to open it with gas cutter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:25 PM IST
According to police, a man covering his face with towel entered the ATM belonging to the private South India Bank around 3 AM. The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATM with a gas cutter, forcing the man to run out of the cabin, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
india news

Disha Ravi’s petition in Delhi High Court in ‘toolkit case’: Who said what 

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Toolkit case: The court, however, refused to take down the articles already published and said that the issue would be considered at a later stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava
Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava
india news

Republic Day violence was not due to intel failure, says police commissioner

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Farmer leaders have responded to the notices served to them, SN Shrivastava said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP