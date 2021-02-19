Farmers ready to sacrifice one crop for protest, BKU ups ante

As Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait asked farmers to be ready to sacrifice one crop in the interest of continuing the ongoing protest against the farm laws, it has been made clear that the protest on Delhi borders will not be withdrawn. Either the farmers will accept the loss of one crop or farmers will take the help of more workers to harvest crops. But the protest sites will not be vacated, the union leader has said.

After rail roko on February 18, the Bharatiya Kisan Union is now planning to reach Kolkata on tractors, as Rakesh Tikait said at Hisar mahapanchayat on Thursday.

After Republic Day violence in Delhi, the focus of the protest has shifted to garner more support from other states through mahapanchayats.

The BKU leadership has upped the ante against BJP leaders and said BJP leaders will not be invited to any family function or programme until the farm crisis is resolved. The decision was taken at a panchayat of farmers held at Muzaffarnagar.

Farmers have been protesting against three agriculture laws since November, making little headway in the stalemate situation. The image of the protest has been sullied after Republic Day when protesters entered Delhi resulting in a stand-off with the police. After the Republic Day tractor march, the farmers observed 'chakka jam', 'rail roko' across the country, which have been peaceful. De