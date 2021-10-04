Farm laws 'reason' behind Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Punjab CM Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday presented a memorandum to repeal the three contentious farm laws that have triggered massive protests in parts of the country. It came in the wake of the latest developments in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where at least eight people died including four farmers after a jeep allegedly ran over some farmers during the protest.

The incident has led to countrywide condemnation, mainly led by the opposition parties. Fellow farmers also held a demonstration in Punjab and Delhi's Singhu border to express their anger over the clashes.

Speaking on the same, Punjab chief minister also termed the clashes an "unfortunate incident" and said those who are "guilty should be arrested," news agency ANI reported. "The reason behind this incident is three farm laws... I along with my ministers met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and gave him the memorandum to repeal the three farm laws," Channi said, as per the ANI report.

On Sunday, a jeep allegedly ran over some farmers while they were protesting against the Centre's three agricultural legislation. The farmers claimed that the vehicle which ran over their brothers was part of the convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish — a charge the minister has denied.

A case against Mishra's son has been registered and the UP government-led by Bharatiya Janata Party's Yogi Adtiyanath has promised a probe by a retired high court judge. The state government has also turned the district into a fortress as it deployed heavy security around the area. Opposition leaders including COngress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Akhilesh Yadav were also stopped from reaching the site. Punjab CM Channi was also among those who were stopped from reaching Lakhimpur Kheri.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a compensation of ₹45 lakh and government job to the next of kin of four deceased farmers, while the injured will receive a compensation of ₹10 lakh.