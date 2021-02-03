IND USA
New Delhi: AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta (R) and ND Gupta (C) after Rajya Sabha Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu asked them to withdraw as they trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans against the new farm laws, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 03, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_03_2021_000029B)(PTI)
india news

Farm laws stir: Three AAP members suspended from Parliament for sloganeering

  • They were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after Naidu invoked Rule 255 (withdrawal of member) and asked the three AAP members - Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and ND Gupta - to leave the House.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:07 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended three Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members for one day after they trooped into the Well of the house and raised slogans against Centre's contentious farm laws during the ongoing bugget session.

They were marshalled out of Rajya Sabha after Naidu invoked Rule 255 (withdrawal of member) and asked the three AAP members - Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and ND Gupta - to leave the House. The chairman also adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings briefly.

"We expressed our dissent in the house, we want repeal of three farm laws because talks won't help," Singh said after the suspension, according to news agency ANI.



This happened as the government and opposition members reached a consensus to discuss farm laws stir in Parliament. According to the arrangement agreed upon, the opposition parties will be allowed to raise questions regarding three farm legislation and the farmer protests at Delhi borders from Thursday. The discussion on the motion of thanks to President's address will last for 15 hours and Question Hour suspended to make time for it.

Thousands of protesters are agitating against the three farm legislation enacted by Parliament in September last year. The central government has projected the laws as "historic reforms" in the agriculture sector that will work in favour of farmers by removing middlemen and giving them the freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country. However, farmers fear that it will put them at the mercy of the big corporates and will remove the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The agitation is continuing for more than two months now and has been supported by various opposition parties including Aam Aadmi Party.

Last month, AAP leader Raghav Chadha asked Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to deploy police personnel from his state on camps around the borders of Delhi where the farmers are protesting. "The Punjab Police must provide protection to our farmers brothers and sisters so no harm is done to them and they can continue to protest against the black laws in a peaceful manner," wrote Chadha in the letter.

