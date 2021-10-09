Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Farm unions announce fresh protests, will block rails, hold Lucknow mahapanchayat on Oct 26
india news

Farm unions announce fresh protests, will block rails, hold Lucknow mahapanchayat on Oct 26

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions which have held year-long demonstrations against the three farm laws, said farmers from various states would arrive at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 12 to mourn the death of five farmers and a journalist killed in the incident.
Farm unions will block train movement on October 18 and hold a mahapanchayat at Lucknow on October 28, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said. (PTI PHOTO.)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 05:18 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Major farm unions have announced a new series of agitation to protest the violent incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 2, in which eight people were killed, including five farmers and a journalist.

Farm unions blame Union minister of state home Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra, against whom murder charges have been filed, for a violent incident in which a convoy of vehicles belonging to Ashish Mishra crushed farmers returning from a protest last Sunday, to death.

Police questioned the minister’s son on Saturday but he had not been arrested till the time of filing this report. The minister and his son have denied any involvement.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions which have held year-long demonstrations against the three farm laws, said farmers from various states would arrive at Lakhimpur Kheri on October 12 to mourn the death of four farmers and a journalist killed in the incident.

RELATED STORIES

Farm unions will also block train movement on October 18 and hold a mahapanchayat at Lucknow on October 28, the SKM has said.

“We demand the dismissal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra and immediate arrest of his son Ajay Mishra,” said Yogendra Yadav at a media briefing in the capital.

“This incident has completely exposed the character of the Union government, the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Bharatiya Janata Party which is in power at both places. BJP is not ready to take any step against its leaders and goons even after there is clear evidence of such a big murder and involvement of BJP leaders in it. It is clear that the BJP has now turned to violence after losing ground in the face of this historic farm movement,” he said.

Farmers in several states are on year-long protests against three new agricultural laws that seek to liberalise farm trade in the country. One law is meant to allow big businesses and supermarkets to buy produce from farmers outside regulated state-backed wholesale markets.

A second law seeks to allow private traders to stockpile large quantities of food for future sales. A third law lays down a framework for contract farming.

The government has said the changes were necessary to boost investment and raise farm incomes, but farm unions say the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: Farmers to hold rail roko on Oct 18 

PM Modi meets Danish counterpart, sign MoUs to boost ‘green strategic partnership’

SRK's driver summoned by NCB; Wankhede says 6 people have been let off, not 3

Don't consider those who killed BJP workers in Lakhimpur as culprits: Tikait
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP