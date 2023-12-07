Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Farmer dies after he jumps in pond to save himself from bull attack

Farmer dies after he jumps in pond to save himself from bull attack

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 01:44 PM IST

Farmer dies after he jumps in pond to save himself from bull attack

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the farmer was going to his field to guard the crop from stray cattle, the official said.

HT Image

Police have sent the body for post-mortem.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

SDM of Dataganj Dharmendra Singh said the deceased brother told police that his elder brother was going to the agriculture field on Wednesday night to guard his crops when suddenly a bull attacked him.

To escape the bull, Shivdayal jumped into a nearby pond. When he did not reach home on Thursday morning, a search was initiated and his body was found floating in the pond, he said in the complaint.

Singh said a revenue department team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter. A decision on giving compensation to the deceased farmer's family will be taken after receiving the report, he added.

Get Latest India News and Telangana CM Oath Ceremony Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP