Farmer who died at Singhu border had Covid-19: Officials

Jai Bhagwan Jattan, principal medical officer of Sonepat civil hospital, confirmed that the deceased farmer, Balbir Singh of Patiala had tested positive for the viral infection.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 06:50 AM IST
“The patient had high fever and was diabetic. We have informed the farmers about his Covid report,” Jai Bhagwan Jattan added.(ANI file photo. Representative image)

A 50-year-old Punjab farmer, who died at the Singhu border protest site on the outskirts of Delhi on Tuesday night, tested positive for Covid-19, said Sonepat health officials.

“The patient had high fever and was diabetic. We have informed the farmers about his Covid report,” the medical officer added.

After anti-farm law protesters at the site were informed that the deceased farmer had tested positive for the infection, they gathered outside the civil hospital and shouted slogans against the administration for collecting the farmer’s samples after his death.

“The government wants to create a fear of the virus among farmers camping at borders and Balbir’s positive report is an outcome of that. If the Sonepat administration tries to repeat such acts, we will lodge a protest against them,” senior farmer leader Jagjeet Singh, said.

The victim’s body was sent to his village in Patiala in an ambulance.

