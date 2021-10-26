Farmers call for nationwide protests today to seek Union min Ajay Mishra's arrest

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a call to organise nationwide protests on Tuesday to press for the dismissal and arrest of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and also to mark the completion of 11 months of farmers' agitation against the three central agricultural laws.

"The SKM has now put out a call to all constituents to mark October 26 with country-wide protests, to intensify the demand for Ajay Misra Teni's dismissal and arrest, and to mark the completion of 11 long months of peaceful struggle. On that day, between 11am and 2pm, there will be sit-ins and marches," the SKM said in the statement on Friday, reports news agency PTI.

The SKM, a joint forum of farmer unions, demanded from the central government the fulfilment of its "legitimate demands" - repeal of the three anti-farmer laws, making minimum support price (MSP) into a legal entitlement for all produce and all farmers, and sacking as well as the arrest of Mishra.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi borders -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- since November 26, 2020, to oppose the three contentious farm laws.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. The farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

Farmers have claimed that Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at another event at that time. Ashish Misra was arrested in the case on October 9.