Farmers 'ill-treatment' by PM Modi, Shah, may trigger unrest: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday cautioned the Central government over its handling of the ongoing farmers' protests against the three farm laws and said that the country has already experienced what happens when a spark of revolt was lit in the Sikh community. Raut, in his weekly column, said the politics is driving the country towards instability.

The Sena leader in his column RokhThok, in party mouthpiece Saamana, said that the ill-treatment of the farmers’ from Punjab, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, would spark unrest in the country.

On January 26, during the farmers’ tractor rally, groups of farmers deviated from the assigned routes, broke through security barriers and clashed with security personnel in several parts of Delhi. They also vandalised property and entered the Red Fort, where they hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag.

Raut said that the events of January 26 could have been avoided by the Centre. He alleged that the ‘infiltration’ at Red Fort was engineered to cause a split among the protesting farmers.

Raut also questioned the silence of PM Modi and Amit Shah over the entire issue. “Neither the Prime Minister has spoken, nor has our home minister. Modi and Shah are leading the country by occupying constitutional posts. Such a treatment of Punjab’s farmers is sparking unrest in the country,” the Sena leader wrote.

He further added, “The country has once experienced what happens when a spark of revolt is lit in the Sikhs. Therefore, linking the farmer’s stir to Punjab’s issues and causing unrest in Punjab should not happen. The government has engineered a split in the farmers’ protest. The infiltration at Red Fort was done to cause a split. Politics is driving the country toward instability. This needs to be stopped.”