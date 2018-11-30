Farmers’ march Live updates: Better price, debt relief among demands as thousands march to Parliament street

Thousands offarmers from across the country will be taking out a rallyto Parliament street on Friday to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

The farmers converged in the national capital on Thursday at the historic Ramlila ground from different corners of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, to participate in the two-day Kisan March.

The historic ground, known for hosting big political events over the years, started filling up on Thursday from about 10.30 am, and arrangements have been made for the farmers to sleep in tents.

9:04 am IST Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah expected to join farmers’ march to Parliament street Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav, to name a few are expected to join the farmers’ march to Parliament street.





9:02 am IST Tight security in the national capital ahead of farmers march to Parliament street Over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed on Friday when the farmers will begin their march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament Street, a high security zone, police said. On Thursday, traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city as they marched to Ramlila Ground in the heart of the city on four different routes -- starting at the Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin and Bijwasan railway stations and at Sabzi Mandi.





8:25 am IST Farmers belonging to 200 farmers organizations in Delhi to push for implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee report, Farmers belonging to 200 farmers organizations gathered in the national Capital to push for their demands including implementation of the MS Swaminathan Committee report, farm loan waiver and better Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce.





8:02 am IST Thousands of farmers converge at Ramlila ground on the second day of 2-day protest Thousands of farmers from across the country converged at the historic Ramlila ground on Thursday after journeys that took some as long as 36 hours to complete. Visuals from Ramlila Maidan on the second day of 2-day protest by farmers from all across the nation, who are asking for debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands. Delhi: #Visuals from Ramlila Maidan on the second day of 2-day protest by farmers from all across the nation, who are asking for debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands pic.twitter.com/Awkh9uwIbh — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018





7:28 am IST No govt can survive without support of farmers: ex-PM Gowda Assuring the agitating peasants here that he stood by them in their struggle, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said on Thursday no government can survive without the support of farmers. “No government can survive without (the support of) farmers. The Union government must listen to their demands. The farmers of this country has awakened and they cannot be fooled,” Gowda said.



