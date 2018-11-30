Farmers’ march to Parliament disrupts traffic in central Delhi

Central Delhi witnessed traffic disruptions on Friday as thousands of farmers from all over the country marched to Parliament after camping overnight at Ramlila Maidan to press for their demands of debt relief, better MSP for crops, among others.

The protesters will gather at Jantar Mantar as processions are not allowed beyond that point.

The Delhi traffic Police gave real time updates on twitter and Facebook advising people to avoid places the procession was passing through.

Click here for Live updates on farmers’ march to Parliament.

“Around 1,000 traffic personnel have been deployed in all these routes to plan diversions and to keep traffic smooth,” said joint commissioner Traffic.

Among the places affected were Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Deshbandhu Gupta Road, Panchkuian Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Central Delhi. However,after the procession reached Parliament street police station, the traffic got cleared at these places.

Traffic Alert



अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष समन्वय समिति मार्च अब संसद मार्ग पहुच चुका है रामलीला मैदान ,जवाहरलाल नेहरु मार्ग ,रणजीत सिंह फ्लाईओवर ,बाराखंबा चौक टॉलस्टॉय मार्ग,कस्तूरबा गांधी मार्ग ,टॉलस्टॉय मार्ग-जनपथ क्रासिंग ,जंतर मंतर T-Point पर यातायात अब सामान्य है | — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2018

In its morning advisory, the Traffic Police advised people to factor in disruptions due to the march. “Commuters going to New Delhi Railway Station are advised to keep this factor in view while planning their journey,” the department said in a statement.

Also Read: With photos, skulls and placards, thousands of farmers march to Parliament today

It also asked commuters to avoid Sansad Marg, saying the movement of traffic is closed on the stretch because of the march.

Over 3,500 police personnel have also been deployed on the route of the march and special arrangements have been made in Central and New Delhi police districts.

As many as 850 police personnel, up to the rank of sub-inspectors, have been deployed in the Central district. They have been augmented by the presence of 12 police companies, including two of women, each comprising 75-80 personnel, a police official said.

The two-day march has been organised under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), an umbrella body of about 200 farmer organisations from across the country.

It is the second major farmer’s protest in the national capital in two months. At least 20 people, including police personnel, were injured in a clash between protesters and security personnel on October 2 at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh gate border on National Highway-24 when Delhi Police denied entry to thousands of farmers into the city.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 12:24 IST