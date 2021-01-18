Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Ghazipur, other key Delhi borders remain closed
Delhi’s borders with its neighbouring states—Haryana and Uttar Pradesh—remained closed at several points on Monday due to the continued agitation by farmers who have been protesting against three new farm laws.
The city’s 10 border points—eight with Haryana and two with Uttar Pradesh—remained closed fully or partially after restrictions were first placed at Singhu and Tikri borders on November 26.
Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remain closed for those coming from Noida and Ghaziabad, while the carriageways on the opposite sides are open.
The traffic police has advised motorists travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders, which have remained mostly unaffected.
The police continue to check these border points for groups of protesting farmers who may try to enter the capital, but it has only slowed down traffic there a little, not choked or blocked it entirely.
For borders shared between Delhi and Haryana, the routes passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh have continued to remain closed.
Jhatikara and Badusarai borders are open for light vehicles and pedestrians only.
The traffic police said that they have been diverting traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road. Motorists who need to travel between Delhi and Haryana can choose other border routes such as the Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar, Jharoda, Badarpur, Surajkund and Dundahera.
