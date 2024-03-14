Farmers protest in Delhi: Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramila Maidan today, traffic jams likely | 10 points

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, will hold a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where a resolution is likely to be passed to “intensify the fight” against the policies of the central government. The Delhi Police has permitted the farmers' gathering with a condition that the mahapanchayat will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue, officials told news agency PTI. A view of Ramlila Maidan ahead of farmers' Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

While the SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the three central agri laws, reportedly said more than 50,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to attend the event, the umbrella body of farmers' organisations stressed that it would be a peaceful gathering at the Ramlila Ground. Follow Live Updates on Kisan Mahapanchayat

Scores of farmers from across Punjab started moving towards Delhi on Wednesday in over 800 buses and trucks and several trains.

The traffic may be affected in various parts of the national capital due to the farmers gathering at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, police said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes in view of the proposed farmers' protest in Delhi.

There has been a heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel at three Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – to stop the ongoing protest of the farmers demanding to march to Delhi. Hundreds of farmers are still sitting at Punjab-Haryana borders for the past month.

Top updates on farmers' Kisan Mahapanchayat: