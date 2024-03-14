Farmers protest in Delhi: Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramila Maidan today, traffic jams likely | 10 points
Kisan Mahapanchayat: Farmers' protest in Delhi may hit traffic even in Noida. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police cautioned commuters about traffic movement slowing down.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, will hold a ‘Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where a resolution is likely to be passed to “intensify the fight” against the policies of the central government. The Delhi Police has permitted the farmers' gathering with a condition that the mahapanchayat will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue, officials told news agency PTI.
While the SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the three central agri laws, reportedly said more than 50,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to attend the event, the umbrella body of farmers' organisations stressed that it would be a peaceful gathering at the Ramlila Ground. Follow Live Updates on Kisan Mahapanchayat
Scores of farmers from across Punjab started moving towards Delhi on Wednesday in over 800 buses and trucks and several trains.
The traffic may be affected in various parts of the national capital due to the farmers gathering at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, police said.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes in view of the proposed farmers' protest in Delhi.
There has been a heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel at three Delhi borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – to stop the ongoing protest of the farmers demanding to march to Delhi. Hundreds of farmers are still sitting at Punjab-Haryana borders for the past month.
Top updates on farmers' Kisan Mahapanchayat:
- The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has said it will hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan where a resolution will be passed to intensify the fight against the policies of the government.
- Manjit Dhaner, head of the Dhaner faction of BKU (Ekta-Dakaunda), which is part of the SKM, said more than 30,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to reach the national capital.
- On Tuesday, the SKM, in a statement, said the Delhi Police has given them the NOC for conducting the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on March 14 and arranging parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets and ambulance with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.
- Deputy commissioner of police (central) M Harsha Vardhan told PTI farmers are allowed to hold the ‘mahapanchayat’ with a gathering of under 5,000 people. He said the farmers have given them the undertaking where they were asked to not come with tractors, without any weapons and also promised that they would not hold any march in Delhi.
- Another police officer said the farmers have been asked to vacate the ground soon after the culmination of their programme after 2.30pm, PTI reported. He said strict action may be taken if they don't follow the undertakings and indulge in breaking the law and order in Delhi, it added.
- According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg are likely to be affected due to the farmers gathering in Delhi.
- The advisory said the traffic could be diverted on Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk, Jhandewalan round about, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Janpath Road, KG Marg crossing and round about of GPO (Gol Post Office) from 6am on Thursday.
- The Delhi Traffic Police also advised commuters going towards ISBT, railway station or airport to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.
- The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where “intensive” checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards Delhi. "In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police cautioned commuters.
- Farmers groups from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to participate in the programme. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait claimed that there were reports of police reaching the homes of farmers to stop them from going to Delhi, and warned officials to not take such steps.
