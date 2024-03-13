Heavy traffic expected in parts of central Delhi as 2 big events slated for today

A farmers’ mahapanchayat in central Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan and an event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Thursday are likely to cause traffic jams in parts of the city, with the Delhi traffic police saying movement will be restricted on several roads around these venues. The traffic police requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypass the roads where restrictions will be imposed, if possible, and by using public transport, especially the Metro. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The traffic police on Wednesday issued two advisories warning about restrictions around Ramlila Maidan and JLN Stadium because of the large number of people expected to attend the events. Up to 15,000 farmers may attend the mahapanchayat (though the official cap is 5,000), according to police officers aware of the matter, while 60,000 people are likely to participate in the event at JLN Stadium — where the Prime Minister will address beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme and disburse loans to 100,000 street vendors, including 5,000 from Delhi, according to the PM’s official website.

According to the first advisory, traffic will be regulated from 6am to 4pm on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Minto Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ashoka Road, Connaught Circus, and DDU Marg.

Diversions may also be imposed from 6am at Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market roundabout, Paharganj Chowk and Jhandewalan roundabout, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk, Barakhamba Road/Tolstoy Road intersection, Janpath road/ Tolstoy Marg intersection, and GPO roundabout.

“Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by using public transport, especially the Metro. People are advised to plan their travel accordingly,” the advisory said.

The second advisory said traffic will be regulated from noon till 10pm on Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh Road, Dayal Singh/CGO Road, DAVP Road/JLN Road, Scope Complex Road, Barapullah Elevated Road (Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg /Lodhi Road intersection, JLN Road/ Bhishma Pitamah Marg intersection, Maharshi Raman Marg/ Lodhi Road/ Bhishma Pitamah Marg intersection, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Mathura Road, MGM (From Safdarjung to Sarai Kale Khan), Archbishop Marg, Maharshi Raman Marg, Max Muller Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Lodhi Road Flyover, Oberoi Flyover, and Aurobindo Marg intersection/Lodhi Road.

Farmers’ meet in Delhi

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the coalition of farmers’ unions that spearheaded the farmers’ protests in 2020-21, said that it has received a no-objection certificate from the Delhi Police to hold the mahapanchayat on Thursday and to arrange parking space and other basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, and ambulance with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.

Delhi Police officers said that they had asked SKM to restrict the number of participants to 5,000 but expect more than 15,000 people to attend it. “No tractor or trollies are allowed at the event. The mahapanchayat will start at 11am and is expected to end at 2pm. No weapons will be allowed and no rally or demonstration is allowed either. No one will be allowed to stay,” said a senior police officer aware of the matter, adding that adequate personnel have been deployed around the venue to maintain law and order.

Farmers from nearby states will join the mahapanchayat, most of them coming by train. Buses and four-wheelers ferrying farmers will have window stickers marking them as farmers’ vehicles, aside from the flags of the respective organisations.