Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Farmers' protest at Ramila Maidan today; Delhi, Noida traffic to take hit

Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Hundreds of farmers from Punjab started arriving in Delhi to attend Thursday’s “Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat” at Ramlila Maidan. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, which gave the call for the ‘mahapanchayat’ on February 22 at a meeting in Chandigarh, got a no-objection certificate for the gathering from the Delhi Police and municipal corporation on March 11....Read More
The Delhi Police has allowed farmers to hold the 'mahapanchayat' with the condition of gathering not exceeding to 5,000, no tractor trolleys, no march at the Ramlila Maidan.
Delhi Police officers said that they had asked SKM to restrict the number of participants to 5,000 but expect more than 15,000 people to attend it. On its part, the SKM said more than 30,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to reach the national capital.
The police have also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi, they said.
- The “mahapanchayat” by is being held at a time when other farmer unions under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and SKM (Non-Political), splinter groups of the SKM, are holding sit-ins at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border for the past one month after their “Delhi Chalo” march was halted by security forces.
- Farmers have been demanding legislation ensuring a legal status for MSP for their crops. Additionally, they demand implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations for MSP, pensions for farmers and agricultural workers, and the waiver of farm debts.
- While the SKM is not part of the “Delhi Chalo” march but it has extended support to the splinter groups at both the sites.
- According to the SKM, farmers will adopt a ‘Sankalp Patra’ or ‘letter of resolution’ at the Mahapanchayat to intensify the fight against the “pro-corporate, communal, dictatorial policies of the Modi government, to fight to save farming, food security, livelihood and the people from corporate loot.”
The traffic may be affected in various parts of the national capital due to the farmers gathering at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, police said.
The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has also cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes in view of the proposed farmers' protest in Delhi. Here are the routes to avoid.
