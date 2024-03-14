Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Farmers' protest at Ramila Maidan today; Delhi, Noida traffic to take hit

Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Farmers at the Gurudwara Rakabganj ahead of the 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' organised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday.

Kisan Mahapanchayat Live Updates: Hundreds of farmers from Punjab started arriving in Delhi to attend Thursday's "Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat" at Ramlila Maidan. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, which gave the call for the 'mahapanchayat' on February 22 at a meeting in Chandigarh, got a no-objection certificate for the gathering from the Delhi Police and municipal corporation on March 11.

The Delhi Police has allowed farmers to hold the 'mahapanchayat' with the condition of gathering not exceeding to 5,000, no tractor trolleys, no march at the Ramlila Maidan.

Delhi Police officers said that they had asked SKM to restrict the number of participants to 5,000 but expect more than 15,000 people to attend it. On its part, the SKM said more than 30,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to reach the national capital.

The police have also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi, they said.

