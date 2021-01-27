IND USA
Farmers' protest Live Updates: Heavy security deployment near Delhi's Red Fort
Farmers on a sit-in protest against new farm laws, at Lehra Bega toll plaza in Bathinda, Punjab.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Live

Farmers' protest Live Updates: Heavy security deployment near Delhi's Red Fort

  • The Delhi Police have registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade, officials said.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:53 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the farmers' agitation in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and Senior Officers. Sources said, during the meeting, it was decided to increase the number of paramilitary forces in Delhi.

The Delhi Police have registered seven FIRs in connection with the protesting farmers' tractor parade, officials said. "Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said.

More FIRs are expected to be registered, the police said.

The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which comprises various farmer organisations, had proposed a "Kisan Tractor Rally" on Republic Day.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 27 Jan 2021 05:52 AM

    Heavy security deployment near Red Fort in the national capital

    '83 Police personnel were injured after being attacked by agitating farmers yesterday,' as per Delhi Police.

