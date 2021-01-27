A day after the violence in Delhi by protesting farmers, a leading group spearheading the farmers’ agitation, has said that it is withdrawing from the stir.

"We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan is withdrawing from this protest right away," said Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) leader VM Singh, according to news agency ANI.

"I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf," added Singh.

He also said that the protest will continue, but not in this form. "We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up," said the RKMS leader.

However, minutes after Singh's announcement, AIKSCC national secretary Avik Saha said that the organisation has not withdrawn support from farmers' stir.

"AIKSCC has not withdrawn support to the farmers’ agitation as stated by AIKSCC ex-convenor VM Singh to a section the media. VM Singh has no authority to issue such a statement," said Saha.

The farmers who had the permission from Delhi Police to take out a tractor rally deviated from the approved route of the parade and marched towards central Delhi from various border points. Hundreds of tractors were seen on the roads of Delhi, with farmers riding them clashing with the police deployed in the area due to Republic Day.

The farmers broke the police barricades, attacked the cops with sticks and damaged the buses parked on the street. According to Delhi Police, 86 cops were injured in Tuesday's violence. The police have registered 25 FIRs which have names of various farmer leaders.

Leaders cutting across political spectrum had condemned the violence, but many of them blamed the central government for not listening to the farmers, who have been protesting near Delhi for more than two months now.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder appealed to the farmers on Tuesday to return to their sit-ins at border areas. He also said that the violence will "negate the goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers".

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting at the Delhi border - had also regretted the "undesirable and unacceptable events" and dissociated ourselves from the violence. It had also said that some "anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement".

The farmers have been protesting against three central farm laws since November 26. The farmers say that the laws, which have been projected as historic by the Centre, will prove to be detrimental for them.

These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.