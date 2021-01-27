Withdrawing support from farmers' stir, says farmer leader; he doesn't have authority, says AIKSCC
A day after the violence in Delhi by protesting farmers, a leading group spearheading the farmers’ agitation, has said that it is withdrawing from the stir.
"We can't carry forward a protest with someone whose direction is something else. So, I wish them the best but Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan is withdrawing from this protest right away," said Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan (RKMS) and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) leader VM Singh, according to news agency ANI.
"I have nothing to do with the protest which is being led by them and over here being represented by Rakesh Tikait on their behalf," added Singh.
He also said that the protest will continue, but not in this form. "We have not come here to get people martyred or beaten up," said the RKMS leader.
However, minutes after Singh's announcement, AIKSCC national secretary Avik Saha said that the organisation has not withdrawn support from farmers' stir.
"AIKSCC has not withdrawn support to the farmers’ agitation as stated by AIKSCC ex-convenor VM Singh to a section the media. VM Singh has no authority to issue such a statement," said Saha.
The farmers who had the permission from Delhi Police to take out a tractor rally deviated from the approved route of the parade and marched towards central Delhi from various border points. Hundreds of tractors were seen on the roads of Delhi, with farmers riding them clashing with the police deployed in the area due to Republic Day.
The farmers broke the police barricades, attacked the cops with sticks and damaged the buses parked on the street. According to Delhi Police, 86 cops were injured in Tuesday's violence. The police have registered 25 FIRs which have names of various farmer leaders.
Leaders cutting across political spectrum had condemned the violence, but many of them blamed the central government for not listening to the farmers, who have been protesting near Delhi for more than two months now.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder appealed to the farmers on Tuesday to return to their sit-ins at border areas. He also said that the violence will "negate the goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers".
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - the umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting at the Delhi border - had also regretted the "undesirable and unacceptable events" and dissociated ourselves from the violence. It had also said that some "anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement".
The farmers have been protesting against three central farm laws since November 26. The farmers say that the laws, which have been projected as historic by the Centre, will prove to be detrimental for them.
These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP
- At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, while questioning the connection between Sidhu and BJP, showed several photos purportedly of the actor with various BJP leaders. "The BJP planted their stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers' tractor parade," Chadha said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Tikait named in FIR over violence in tractor parade, says Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soldier killed, others three injured in IED blast in Kashmir’s Kulgam
- The police said the IED was most probably planted in the night and that the perpetrators were probably familiar with the troop movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter takes down over 500 accounts a day after violence during farmer rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IT minister to launch 'Work from Anywhere' portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends over 550 accounts after violence during farmers' R-Day rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Doesn't have authority': AIKSCC after farmer leader says withdrawing from stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Over a million Kisan fund transfers failed during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No need to assess Mollem projects’ cumulative impact: Goa minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater leopard that attacked 4 people shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Almora
- The leopard had killed a woman and inured three others before the forest department declared it a man-eater.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC to resume services for Tejas trains from February 14
- The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. They stopped operating in March last year due to the pandemic. IRCTC resumed services in October, but operations were stopped a month later due to low occupancy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police on alert in 4 districts after violence in Delhi tractor rally
- The police headquarters has asked the US Nagar district police to maintain extra vigil as it is the most affected district in the state by the farmers’ agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sameer Desai quits BJP, joins Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All you need to know about Nishan Sahib, the flag hoisted by farmers on Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort breach: Minister Prahlad Patel says report to be sent to MHA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox