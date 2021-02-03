Home / India News / Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts
High security at Delhi Ghazipur border during farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws, in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Live

Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts

The government has asserted that the it is ready to discuss farm laws with both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:32 AM IST

The agitation against the contentious farm laws entered 68th day on Wednesday as farmers continued to camp around borders of Delhi. Outrage grew over multilayered security placed by Delhi police at the border areas. Farmer leaders condemned the restrictions as they said it will not create a conducive atmosphere for talks between the protesters and the central government.

Also Read | Farmers’ protest: NCP slams Centre over multi-layered barricades at Delhi border

In Parliament on Tuesday, the government defended the use of force during the Republic Day violence in the Parliament as it said Delhi Police was left with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons, and mild force to control the agitating crowd, which was also breaking Covid safety protocols.

The government also asserted that the it is ready to discuss farm laws with both inside and outside Parliament amid vociferous protests by the Opposition which forced repeated adjournments of both the Houses.

Follow all the live updates:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 07:32 AM

    Delhi police seize 14 tractors over R-Day violence

    The Delhi Police said they have seized 14 tractors, while more than 80 tractors have been identified for allegedly being part of the farmers’ tractor rally, which had turned violent in the national capital on Republic Day.

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 07:29 AM

    Govt has time till October: Tikait

    Farmer leader and spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait gives ultimatum to government. "We have given the govt time till October. If they do not listen to us, we will go on a pan-country tractor rally of 40 lakh tractors," said Tikait.

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 07:16 AM

    Twitter restores 'withheld' accounts

    Twitter has restored several accounts it had “withheld” after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted “false and provocative content” related to the ongoing farmers' agitation, PTI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.