Farmers protest LIVE Updates: Centre to hold round 4 talks with farm leaders today
Farmers protest LIVE updates: The central government will hold the fourth round of talks with leaders of farmers' unions on Sunday, February 18, to end the ongoing 'Delhi chalo' protests at Punjab-Haryana borders. The previous round of talks largely remained inconclusive as they failed to address the farmers' demands for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops....Read More
Meanwhile, the ban on internet services has been extended for two more days in Haryana, till February 19. The government had earlier extended the suspension of mobile internet from February 13 till February 15.
Amidst the ongoing agitation by farmers demanding legal recognition of the MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report, including on pricing mechanism, prominent agricultural economist Dr Sardara Singh Johl has said that giving MSP on all crops "is not practical".
Farm leaders on Saturday said “the ball is in the government's court” a day before meeting with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai for the fourth round of talks to resolve the issues.
On the fifth day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march -- called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha -- the farmers stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border as they press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Farmers protests LIVE updates: Centre asks for more time
As the farmer protest at the Shambhu border enters the sixth day, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders said on Sunday that the government had asked for some time to discuss the matter with the union ministers.
"It is our sixth day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding fourth round of talks with the government. The government has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it," the committee's general secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said on Sunday. (ANI)
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Dharnas in 4 states on February 21
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has announced that farmers will stage dharnas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand on February 21.
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Fourth round of talks today
Farmer union leaders are set to hold their fourth round of talks with Union ministers on Sunday, with Centre hoping to end the Delhi Chalo march. Farmers, however, have asserted their demand for the legal guarantee of MSP.