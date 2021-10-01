Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers protest near BJP meeting in Karnal
india news

Farmers protest near BJP meeting in Karnal

Farmers, who are protesting against the three central farm laws, reached the venue by jumping barricades from the residential colonies.
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Farmers protest in Karnal’s Indri town on Thursday. HT Photo

Hundreds of farmers on Thursday breached police barricades to protest at the venue of a Bharatiya Janata Party meeting at Indri town in Haryana’s Karnal district.

The district administration had made elaborate security arrangements with the deployment of two companies of paramilitary forces besides the state police personnel. Farmers, who are protesting against the three central farm laws, reached the venue by jumping barricades from the residential colonies.

Some farm union leaders told reporters they wanted to hold a peaceful protest and show black flags to BJP leaders, but police allegedly tried to stop and confine them to a particular spot.

“We wanted to hold a peaceful protest, but police today again wanted to create a situation of confrontation as was witnessed when they lathicharged farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal recently,” said a farm leader.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said farmers agreed to hold a protest outside the venue peacefully and assured them they would not enter the venue and disrupt the meeting.

