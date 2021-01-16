Farmers' protest: 9th round of talks inconclusive, next meeting on Jan 19

The farmers’ protest against the three contentious bills entered day 51 on Saturday. The ninth round of discussions between the government and farm unions on Friday ended in a deadlock with the next round set for January 19.

During the meeting, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers to be flexible and asserted that the government has been accommodative and has already accepted several demands.

The government also proposed that the 41-member farmers’ delegation form a “smaller group” with “people who have expertise on laws”.

“There were discussions on the three laws but we could not arrive at any decision. We suggested that the farmers form a smaller group with outside people who have expertise on the issue, but the unions rejected our suggestion,” Tomar said. Like several earlier rounds of discussions, the farm unions demanded that the government commit to complete rollback of the laws.

