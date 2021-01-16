Bihar Congress vows not to let farm laws take effect; march to support farmers
- Congress workers raised slogan against the Central government over its reluctance to repeal the farm laws, which protesting farmers fear would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporates.
Hundreds of Congress workers took out a march in Patna on Friday to support the farmers’ agitation against the three controversial farms laws passed by the Central government.
All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha, chairman of BPCC campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC media panellist Prem Chandra Mishra and BPCC working president Shyam Sundar Singh Dheeraj led the procession, which had to be terminated near Rajapur chowk, about one kilometre away from the BPCC office.
The party workers had planned to march up to Raj Bhawan in support of the protesting farmers’ demand for repeal of the farm laws but were prevented by the police from proceeding further after they had reached near Rajapur chowk.
The party workers carried the party flag and shouted slogan against the Central government over its reluctance to repeal the laws, which protesting farmers fear would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporates.
Addressing the party workers near Rajapur Pul on Boring Canal Road, where they were stopped by the police, AICC general secretary Anwar said, the party would not let the BJP-led government enforce the new laws at any cost. “The Congress is with the farmers and it would continue to support them without any political motive,” said Anwar.
BPCC chief Jha thanked the leaders for turning up in large numbers and said no force could make the farmers bow. MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said the farmers from Bihar were standing in solidarity with those agitating around the national capital.
“The new laws, if implemented, would make farmers sell their produce at throw away prices to the corporates,” said Mishra.
Senior leaders including former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh, former BPCC vice president Pravin Kushwaha, state Intuc president Chandra Prakash, MLA VS Dubey, et al, also addressed the gathering and called upon party workers to sensitise people about the implications of the newly passed farm laws.
