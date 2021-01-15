'Govt welcomes SC order on farmers' agitation', says agriculture minister Tomar
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government welcomed the Supreme Court decision to stay the implementation of the three farm laws till further notice and to form a four-member committee to resolve the issue between farmers and the Centre.
"Government welcomes the Supreme Court order regarding the farmers' agitation. The government will put forth its views before the committee (appointed by the court). We are trying to resolve the issue through dialogue," Tomar told news agency ANI.
Also Read: SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides
On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, justice AS Bopanna and justice V Ramasubramanian, said that it will pass an order on the several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the laws later and directed the committee to hold its first sitting within 10 days. The next hearing in the case will take place after eight weeks, it said.
Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have said they will not accept the top court-formed committee's report as each one of its members in the past has given statements in favour of the laws.
The panel, which is being criticised for being 'pro-government', consists of Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi (agricultural economist, director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute), Ashok Gulati (agriculture economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices), Bhupinder Singh Mann (national president, Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee), and Anil Ghanwat (president, Shetkari Sanghatana).
Also Read: Farmers reiterate they won't accept any committee formed by Supreme Court on farm laws, say its members are pro-govt
To overcome this deadlock over the contentious laws, a ninth round of talks has been scheduled between the Centre and farmers' unions on Friday. The eight rounds held earlier failed to end the impasse as the government ruled out repealing the laws while the farmer leaders said their 'ghar wapsi' will happen only after 'law wapsi'.
Thousands of farmers are protesting against Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act on the borders of the national Capital since November 26.
