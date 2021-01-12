Farmers’ protest: No relief for commuters as multiple borders remain affected

Multiple borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws.

For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, Chilla and Ghazipur is closed. The traffic police advised them to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders which have remained mostly unaffected.

The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari, Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.

Also read | Amid farmers’ protests, govt plans to scale up Kisan e-mart

The traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. It has been suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH-44.

The other border routes, such as the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches, can be used for travelling between the two states.

The ongoing farmers’ protest entered to day 48th on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON