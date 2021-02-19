Farm laws protests LIVE: Congress' Pilot to address Kisan Mahapanchayat

The farmers’ unions representatives have continued with their protests against the farm laws. The protests against the three laws have been going on for almost three months at Delhi’s borders and the farmers have said that they will not withdraw their agitation until the government does not withdraw the three laws or bring a law guaranteeing MSP.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella organization which represents the farm unions, had called a four-hour nationwide rail blockade. After holding the Rail Roko for four hours, the SKM asked the government to repeal the farm laws saying that the "anger among farmers is intensifying" in the country.